Video Captures Armed Bandits Trying to Break In Before They’re Scared Off by Family Dog

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Surveillance cameras caught three hooded, gun-toting thieves as they broke into a Milwaukee home Saturday night. 

The home’s five security cameras were recording as they barged into the home. Little did they know, a woman and her son were inside. 

Edmundo Pena, 12, was playing video games at the time. 

“I heard the first bang and didn’t know what it was,” he told Inside Edition. “Then I heard the second and that’s when I ran upstairs.”

The “bangs” were the burglars breaking into the home.

As they entered, the child sprinted to his mother, Thevy, who was in her bedroom upstairs. 

“I saw him running toward me, screaming, ‘Ma, somebody’s trying to break in!’” Thevy told Inside Edition. 

The bandits headed to the stairs when the family dog started barking. At that point, they fled the house, grabbing a laptop on their way out.  

Thevy and her son went for safety on the balcony and said they would have jumped should things have gotten worse. They remain stunned by their experience. 

“I couldn’t believe there were three men in my house,” she said. 

Milwaukee police are still looking for suspects.

RELATED STORIES


Hero Dog Shot Several Times While Protecting Teen Owner During Home Invasion


Teacher Shot to Death in Front of His Family During Home Invasion Robbery: Police


Girl, 16, Arrested in Home Invasion Murder of MMA Fighter: Cops

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s