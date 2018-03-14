VIDEO: Jogger bandit makes off with family’s sentimental items

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – She looks like the ordinary runner, but she’s actually a crook, breaking into homes with her two buddies.

“There was three of them though. We could hear them in the video saying ‘thumper.’ They were saying ‘thumper.’ I don’t know if that’s a code word,” said Jacqueline.

Jacqueline’s parents have been living in the Taylor Ranch neighborhood for more than 30 years.

She says it’s a good neighborhood, until three people broke into the home Monday.

Fearing for her family’s safety, she didn’t want to show her face. She says her mom got an alert on her phone when her security camera caught people in the house.

“She was able to see him, and he was kind of peeking in, and then he left. So initially, she thought they were gone,” said Jacqueline.

However, it wouldn’t be long before a woman in workout clothing would come jogging up to the door.

Moments later, a car pulled up and two other men arrived. Jacqueline’s mom tried to get their attention as they made off with the family’s belongings.

They would ignore the calls she made through her security system and keep going in and out of the house with more loot.

“They were taking pillowcases of stuff out of her house,” Jacqueline said.

One of the things they took, a box from Jacqueline’s late grandfather gave to her father.

“A box that my grandfather made, a wooden box. He actually had all his dad’s photos, his dad’s green card, his military, his yearbooks. They took that box,” Jacqueline said.

Aside from wanting the box back, Jacqueline has one last message for the trio.

“I don’t understand why you would do something like this. You can get a job. People just work so hard for what they have,” she said.

The homeowners are still cleaning up the mess the thieves left. They say the crooks also left a cigarette burn on their brand new couch.

Police were called to the scene. They say they do not have any leads on the burglars’ identities.