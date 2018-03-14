VIDEO: Queen Elsa helps push Boston Police vehicle out of snow

BOSTON (AP/WCMH) — Video of a Boston lawyer dressed as Queen Elsa from the animated movie “Frozen” helping a Boston police vehicle stuck in the snow is being shared widely on social media.

When the police wagon got stuck in several inches of snow in the city’s South End on Tuesday night, Jason Triplett dressed as Elsa jumped into action. He was caught on video by Chris Haynes, who was dining nearby.

“Come on Elsa!” people can be heard cheering in the background. “Let it go!”

Triplett told the Boston Globe he bought the costume last winter and wore it Tuesday to make his friends laugh. He told the Globe he had no idea another diner would start recording.