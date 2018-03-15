AJ McCarron leaves Bengals, signs with the Buffalo Bills

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. The Buffalo Bills took the first step in restocking their quarterback position by agreeing to a two-year contract Wednesday, March 14, with McCarron. The 27-year-old spent the past four seasons backing up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati after being selected by the Bengals in the fifth-round of the 2014 draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals’ backup quarterback AJ McCarron has signed with the Buffalo Bills according to Charean Williams of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

Williams says McCarron received a two-year deal with the Bills, who just recently traded last year’s starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals tried to send McCarron to the Cleveland Browns just before the trade deadline back in November, but the teams didn’t get their paperwork properly routed in time to complete the deal, according to a November article from Williams. Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk said McCarron won a grievance against the Bengals back in February, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 27-year-old Alabama native was drafted in the fifth round by the Bengals in 2014 and played in a total of 11 games for the Bengals, including a 2015 playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers where he threw for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception according to the NFL Network website.

During his college career, McCarron led the Alabama Crimson Tide to two consecutive national championships in 2011 and 2012, and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2013.

McCarron joins a Bills team that went 9-7 last season and lost in the first round of the AFC wild card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

