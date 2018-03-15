Amber Alert issued for two young children in Illinois after mother was shot to death

MARKHAM, IL (WKRG/AP) – Two young children are the subject of an Amber Alert issued overnight by the Illinois State Police.

Authorities say Lynn Roby, 3, and Jordyn Washington, 2, were taken by their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington, on Wednesday.

Authorities say 27-year-old Lakisha Robie died early Wednesday after the shooting in Markham. Police Chief Mack Sanders says Robie had been seen arguing with Washington, the children’s father, while returning from a club with another man.

Police described Washington as a person of interest, but Sanders says they’re “not saying” he’s responsible for the shooting.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in danger and could be traveling south.

Sanders says Washington, who is barred from contacting the children due to a protection order, picked them up from a family friend.

They were last seen in a silver-colored vehicle — a 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.