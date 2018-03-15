Blind Woman Breaks World Record After Spending 12 Hours Running on Treadmill

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published:

A blind woman has set a world record for the greatest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours — more than 80 miles.

Sinead Kane, of Ireland, has just achieved her second Guinness World Records title, after running 81.09 miles on a treadmill.

The 35-year-old athlete broke the previous record for the greatest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours (female) by just over one mile.

Kane is legally blind with a form of visual impairment called snow blindness. She was born without irises so her eyes let in too much light — which means she sees whiteness rather than darkness.

She wanted to attempt this record to challenge preconceptions about disabilities.

Kane’s record-setting run took place in The Clayton Hotel gym in Dublin, with her coach John O’Regan there to cheer her on.

O’Regan has been working with Kane for years and was the person who encouraged her to go through the tough endurance challenge.

This isn’t the first time Sinead has broken records. In 2017, Sinead became the first blind female to complete a marathon on each continent in seven days.

RELATED STORIES


99-Year-Old Breaks 2 Swimming World Records: ‘It Was an Exemplary Swim for Me’


One Tall Order! 500 Students Dress as Abraham Lincoln in Bid to Set World Record


Daredevil Breaks 2 World Records After Running Nearly 700 Feet… While on Fire

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s