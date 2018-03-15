Blind Woman Breaks World Record After Spending 12 Hours Running on Treadmill

A blind woman has set a world record for the greatest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours — more than 80 miles.

Sinead Kane, of Ireland, has just achieved her second Guinness World Records title, after running 81.09 miles on a treadmill.

The 35-year-old athlete broke the previous record for the greatest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours (female) by just over one mile.

Kane is legally blind with a form of visual impairment called snow blindness. She was born without irises so her eyes let in too much light — which means she sees whiteness rather than darkness.

She wanted to attempt this record to challenge preconceptions about disabilities.

Kane’s record-setting run took place in The Clayton Hotel gym in Dublin, with her coach John O’Regan there to cheer her on.

O’Regan has been working with Kane for years and was the person who encouraged her to go through the tough endurance challenge.

This isn’t the first time Sinead has broken records. In 2017, Sinead became the first blind female to complete a marathon on each continent in seven days.

RELATED STORIES



99-Year-Old Breaks 2 Swimming World Records: ‘It Was an Exemplary Swim for Me’





One Tall Order! 500 Students Dress as Abraham Lincoln in Bid to Set World Record





Daredevil Breaks 2 World Records After Running Nearly 700 Feet… While on Fire

