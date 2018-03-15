Burt Reynolds, 82, Appears Frail as He Promotes New Film, Admits Sally Field Is ‘the Love of My Life’

Legendary movie star Burt Reynolds has been spotted hunched over and using a cane to get around as he promotes his latest film.

The 82-year-old Deliverance actor may be in frail health, but he’s still making the rounds. On Thursday, he stopped by the Today show to talk about his new film, The Last Movie Star.

In the movie, he portrays fictional actor Vic Edwards, an aging actor faced with the reality that his time as a leading man may be up.

“It was very close to me this picture because lot of what was happening on screen is happening to me now,” he told Today co-host Hoda Kotb. “Like, ‘You should retire, you should get out of this business.'”

Kotb also asked the Boogie Nights actor who the love of his life was and he quickly replied — Sally Field.

“Well, she was 7 when I fell in love with her. She stayed 7 for about 11 years,” he said. “I wanted her really bad for Smokey [and the Bandit] and they said, ‘Well, she’s not sexy,’ and I said, ‘You don’t get it. Talent is sexy.’ And she’s got that.”

