California billionaire brings ‘Need to Impeach’ movement to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — California billionaire and retired investor, Tom Steyer, hosted the first of 30 town hall gatherings advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Thursday in Columbus.

The event was part of Steyer’s “Need To Impeach” campaign.

Prior to the gathering, Steyer said that the reasons for his argument are listed on his website.

“I believe really strongly that he [Trump] is dangerous for us, that he has abrogated his constitutional promise to the founders and to the American people, and there’s an urgent need to get him out,” said Steyer.

A spokesman for the Ohio Republican Party responded to Steyer’s campaign.

“I think he [Steyer] is tone deaf,” said Blaine Kelly. “I’m baffled that Tom Steyer thinks that he can come into the state of Ohio, a state that voted for President Trump by more than eight points, and think that we are going to support his cause for impeachment. It’s just not going to happen here.”

Steyer said a similar town hall is scheduled for Friday, in Cincinnati.