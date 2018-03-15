California billionaire brings ‘Need to Impeach’ movement to Columbus

By Published:
Tom Steyer speaks with NBC4's Dan Pearlman (WCMH photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — California billionaire and retired investor, Tom Steyer, hosted the first of 30 town hall gatherings advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Thursday in Columbus.

The event was part of Steyer’s “Need To Impeach” campaign.

Prior to the gathering, Steyer said that the reasons for his argument are listed on his website.

“I believe really strongly that he [Trump] is dangerous for us, that he has abrogated his constitutional promise to the founders and to the American people, and there’s an urgent need to get him out,” said Steyer.

A spokesman for the Ohio Republican Party responded to Steyer’s campaign.

“I think he [Steyer] is tone deaf,” said Blaine Kelly. “I’m baffled that Tom Steyer thinks that he can come into the state of Ohio, a state that voted for President Trump by more than eight points, and think that we are going to support his cause for impeachment. It’s just not going to happen here.”

Steyer said a similar town hall is scheduled for Friday, in Cincinnati.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s