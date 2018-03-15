CPD looking for man who robbed Dollar General store

By Published:
(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Columbus Dollar General store Thursday afternoon.

According to police, it happened around 1:27pm Thursday at the Dollar General at 1391 E. Main St.

Police say a man demanded cash from employees while displaying a handgun.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, standing around 5’10 and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and acid wash jeans.

The suspect had a paper towel that covered his right eye under a pair of sunglasses.

Anyone with info as to the identity of the suspect are asked to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or jwood@columbuspolice.org.

