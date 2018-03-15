District: Note saying Hilliard student was suspended for not participating in Walkout Day is fake

By Published: Updated:
This photo, which purports to show a suspension notice for a Hilliard City Schools student, is fake according to a district spokesperson. (Photo via Facebook)

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A social media post claiming a student from Hilliard City Schools was suspended for not participating in National Walkout Day Wednesday is a fake, the school district says.

The note dictates the student has a one-day suspension that should be served Thursday, March 15. It includes the alleged signatures of a principal and the student.

But Stacie Raterman, the Hilliard City Schools director of communications, says no students were suspended for participating or not participating in the walkout. She says the letter being circulated on social media is fictitious.

NBC4 Reporter Rick Reitzel is following this story. Look for his updated, live report tonight on NBC4 at 5pm.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s