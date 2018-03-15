District: Note saying Hilliard student was suspended for not participating in Walkout Day is fake

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A social media post claiming a student from Hilliard City Schools was suspended for not participating in National Walkout Day Wednesday is a fake, the school district says.

The note dictates the student has a one-day suspension that should be served Thursday, March 15. It includes the alleged signatures of a principal and the student.

But Stacie Raterman, the Hilliard City Schools director of communications, says no students were suspended for participating or not participating in the walkout. She says the letter being circulated on social media is fictitious.

