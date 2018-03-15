Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife, Vanessa, Files for Divorce: Reports

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa are calling it quits, according to reports.

The couple were married in 2005 and have five children.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce late Thursday in Manhattan Superior Court, according to TMZ and Page Six. The court action followed a day of questions about whether the marriage of President Trump’s son had come to an end.

There was no immediate response from the White House.

The couple was married at his father’s sprawling Palm Beach mansion, Mar-a-Lago, 11 months after Donald Trump married his third wife, Melania.

Vanessa Trump, a former model, was reportedly unhappy with her husband’s frequent traveling as an adviser to his dad. She was also said to be upset about a threatening letter the family received last month containing a white substance. Tests determined it was corn starch.

