Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Donald Trump Jr. along with his wife Vanessa Trump, attend the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.

A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president’s son. Details of the divorce complaint haven’t been made public.

The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

The Trump Organization hasn’t responded to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

