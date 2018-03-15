How to Avoid a Dangerous ‘Ice Missile’ When Driving After a Snowstorm

Highway drivers are being warned to watch out for harmful pieces of ice that could be flying through the air following a snowstorm.

They’re called “ice missiles,” chunks of ice and snow flying off the top of vehicles that are a hazard to drivers everywhere.

The Massachusetts State Police recently released a public service announcement instructing drivers how to clean the snow off the top of their cars. They suggest using a broom specially designed for snow.

In a 2010 incident, an ice missile smashed the windshield of a car in Illinois and nearly killed its driver.

Peter Morano suffered broken bones in his face and doctors had to remove shards of glass from his eye.

“I am looking at the road, driving like I normally do, when all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I saw a white bomb coming straight at the windshield,” he recalled to Inside Edition.

