Ice Cream Craving Leads to $400,000 Connecticut Lottery Win

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A Connecticut woman says her husband’s sweet tooth landed her a lottery jackpot worth $400,000. 

Lisa Nagy, of Easton, told Connecticut Lottery officials she and her husband were on their way home on “date night” when he suggested they stop at a store for ice cream.

“Can you get me one of the Win for Life tickets too?” Nagy asked her husband before he went inside the store.

It turned out to be a life-changing question.

Nagy’s husband came out of the store with ice cream and a Win Up to $2,000 a Month for Life 2nd Edition ticket. When she scratched it off she was shocked to spot the “WIN FOR LIFE” symbol. 

“Honey, I think I won!” Nagy said she told her husband. “I was pleasantly surprised! I sent a picture to my friend and went back to the retailer to use the ticket checker.”

After confirming her win, Nagy decided to opt for the $400,000 lump sum.

“I feel very, very blessed! If I can do something good with [the prize], I hope to,” she said.

RELATED STORIES


Canadian Man Wins $1 Million in Lottery After His Family’s Home Burns in Wildfires


Man Wins $400,000 in Lottery After Dreaming of Winning Numbers


It Was a Billion Dollar Lottery Weekend With Just 2 Winners

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s