Man Who Claimed He Was Accomplice In Natalee Holloway Slaying Is Fatally Stabbed

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A man who claims to have been an accomplice in the 2005 murder of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway in Aruba was fatally stabbed this week.

Cops in Florida announced Wednesday that John Christopher Ludwick, 32, was killed while accosting a woman in the city of North Port.

Per North Port PD, Ludwick attempted to kidnap a young woman, his former roommate according to CBS News, as she exited her vehicle in her driveway.

As a struggle ensued, cops say the woman was able to wrestle a knife from Ludwick, who was stabbed in the abdomen. 

“He then fled the area on foot,” police wrote in a statement. “He was found nearby suffering from the stab wounds.”

After being transported by air, Ludwick was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police believe the female was a victim said she won’t face criminal charges.

Ludwick made headlines in The Oxygen Network’s “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway,” series in which he said he helped Joran van der Sloot dispose of the body of Alabama high schooler Holloway.

Neither Ludwick nor van der Sloot were ever charged in Holloway’s death.

Holloway’s remains were never found. In the Oxygen series, Ludwick claimed van der Sloot paid him $1,500 to dig up the teen’s and cremate them.

