Mom of Hilliard man with Down Syndrome says she’s disappointed by ruling blocking abortion ban

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Susan Gill believes her son is proof enough that there should be a ban on abortions that are based on a fetal diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

Eric Gill, 23, went to public high school and participated in sports and other extracurricular activities. Now, he sings in a church choir and has a food service job at the Columbus Zoo. And he has Down Syndrome.

“I just don’t think that you can deny a human being the right to be all that they can be because we’ve detected the fact that, oops, they have this anomaly,” Susan Gill said.

Earlier this week, a federal judge put on hold Ohio’s new law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Judge Timothy Black said Wednesday opponents of the law are “highly likely” to successfully argue the law is unconstitutional. His ruling means the law won’t take effect next week while a lawsuit over the law proceeds.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit last month against the state Department of Health, state medical board and county prosecutors on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several abortion providers. It’s seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional and thrown out.

The measure was signed by Republican Gov. John Kasich in December. Dan Tierney, spokesman for Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine says the court decision is being reviewed but the law will be vigorously defended.

Proponents of the ban argued it’s needed to combat discrimination against down syndrome fetuses – based on their disability.

Jaime Miracle of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says that was a false front and that the law was doomed from the start.

“I think the judge saw right through all of their talking points too, this has nothing to do with supporting families raising children with disabilities and everything to do with blocking access to abortion care.”