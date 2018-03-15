More Than $300M in Gold Falls From Sky After Hatch Blows Open on Russian Cargo Plane

Deborah Hastings, Deborah Hastings Published: Updated:

More than three tons of gold bars fell from the sky in Russia Thursday after the hatch of a cargo plane flew open, officials said.

The vessel was loaded with gold, platinum and diamonds and was taking off from the east Siberian city of Yakutsk when a door malfunctioned, causing more than $368 million of precious metal to plummet to the ground below, according to the Tass news agency.

 

… Golden fever in Yakutiya… the locals start searching for gold bars that fell from the sky pic.twitter.com/wZcM6qkYaz

— Russian Market (@russian_market) March 15, 2018

The Antonov An-12 aircraft operated by Nimbus Airlines was taking off for Krasnoyarsk carrying 9.3 tons of gems and precious metals when a damaged door burst open, according to a government statement.

Authorities later recovered 172 gold bars weighing 3.4 tons, according to an Interior Ministry official.

It’s -21C in Yakutia, sunny, we expect showers of diamond, platinum and gold… Plane loses its $368 million cargo; gems and precious metals rain over Russia’s coldest region as police and secret services stage emergency search https://t.co/NsUeOWxZf5 pic.twitter.com/8OXd6Al9is

— The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) March 15, 2018

 

Ok. Gold rain drops looked that way on Yakutsk Airport’s runway. Pretty heavy and sonorous… Video by transport police from Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/YYiO1P6lh7

— Bolot Bochkarev (@yakutia) March 15, 2018

RELATED STORIES 


American Snowboarder Chloe Kim ‘Stoked to Bring Home the Gold’


American Brother-and-Sister Duo Compete in First Olympics Mixed-Doubles Curling Competition


Suspect Takes Off With $60G Gold Chain After Trying It On at Mall Kiosk: Cops

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s