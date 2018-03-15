NBC4 Today NCAA tournament bracket picks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – March Madness is here and there’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition. The NBC4 Today morning team picked the games for this year’s NCAA tournament. The winner gets bragging rights on TV!

Click the link on each person’s name to see their bracket, or scroll down to view them in photo form.

NBC4 Today co-anchor Monica Day

Champion: GONZAGA

NBC4 Today co-anchor Matt Barnes

Champion: VILLANOVA

NBC4 Today traffic reporter Jennifer Bullock

Champion: VIRGINIA

NBC4 Today anchor/reporter Hattie Hawks

Champion: VILLANOVA

NBC4 Today reporter Matt Edwards

Champion: CINCINNATI