ODOT worker killed in crash on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – An Ohio Department of Transportation worker was killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at the Market Street overpass on Thursday.

Another person was also injured.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash, but the Youngstown Police Department is investigating. There were workers on the side of the road prior to the crash.

“We are deeply saddened today by the death of a member of our ODOT family. Ohio lost a hard-working public servant who will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri.

The victim hasn’t yet been identified.