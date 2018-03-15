Officer Rosen to receive more than $55k in back pay

By Published:
FILE – This undated file photo shows Columbus, Ohio, police officer Zachary Rosen in Columbus, Ohio. (Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officer Zachary Rosen will receive more than $55,000 in back pay after being reinstated to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police officials announced that Officer Rosen was reinstated after he was fired for stomping the head of a suspect who was on the ground in April of 2017. An arbitrator determined Rosen acted within policy.

He was also involved in the shooting death of Henry Green in June of 2016.

Through a public records request, NBC4 has learned Rosen will be paid $55,880 in back pay, covering the time he was off the job.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Officer Rosen will undergo training before going back to duty in his old patrol zone.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s