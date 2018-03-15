Officer Rosen to receive more than $55k in back pay

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officer Zachary Rosen will receive more than $55,000 in back pay after being reinstated to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police officials announced that Officer Rosen was reinstated after he was fired for stomping the head of a suspect who was on the ground in April of 2017. An arbitrator determined Rosen acted within policy.

He was also involved in the shooting death of Henry Green in June of 2016.

Through a public records request, NBC4 has learned Rosen will be paid $55,880 in back pay, covering the time he was off the job.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Officer Rosen will undergo training before going back to duty in his old patrol zone.