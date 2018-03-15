Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing child indicted

Published:
Hannah Wesche (Family via WLWT)

HAMILTON, OH (AP) — A baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old Ohio girl whose family says was left brain dead has been indicted on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering.

A Butler County grand jury in Hamilton indicted Lindsay Partin on Thursday. Authorities have said the 35-year-old Hanover Township woman is accused of striking Hannah Wesche. The child’s father told a judge the 3-year-old, who remains hospitalized, is not expected to survive.

The Butler County Sheriff’s office says emergency crews and sheriff’s detectives were called to Partin’s home March 8 for an unconscious child. They say they found Hannah unresponsive with labored breathing and bruises on her face and other parts of her head.

Messages seeking comment were left Thursday for Partin’s attorneys.

