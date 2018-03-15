Ohio Alzheimer patient charged with wife’s murder

MANSFIELD, OH (AP) – A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer’s disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.

The Mansfield News Journal reports an attorney entered a not-guilty plea this week for Clyde Manley Jr., of Mifflin Township.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Barbara Manley was shot in the chest and found dead in the Manleys’ garage March 5.

Relatives told investigators she hadn’t been seen for days before that.

The suspect’s daughter said in a 911 call that her father has Alzheimer’s disease and showed up surprisingly at her home, saying her stepmother had gone to Florida.

Court records show a handgun was found under a couch cushion at the Manleys’ home, and blood-soaked towels were in the trunk of a vehicle.

