Ohio pilot threatens to fly airplane into school

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) — Authorities in Ohio are looking into a threat to fly a plane into a school.

The Hamilton police chief says the Butler County Regional Airport is investigating the reported threat. A person apparently said they would crash an airplane into Badin High School. School officials said they were made aware of the threat, but did not evacuate.

According to the police chief, “there is no plane in the air and no immediate threat at this time.”

One person has been taken into custody, Butler County dispatchers told WLWT.