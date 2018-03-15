Parkland School Shooting: Cops Release Video of Deputy Scot Peterson on Day of Massacre

MAYA CHUNG, MAYA CHUNG Published: Updated:

Police have released video of armed Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last month’s mass shooting in Florida.

Peterson has been highly criticized for not entering the Parkland school as Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot and killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

After police reviewed the surveillance video, Peterson was placed on unpaid leave. He later filed for retirement benefits. 

A judge ordered the release of the video Thursday. In it, Peterson can be seen receiving a call and running with other officers before standing still outside the school.

“The video speaks for itself,” Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Israel on Feb. 21.

In a previous news conference that followed the shooting, Israel said Peterson, who was assigned to the campus in 2009, should have gone inside and “addressed the killer, killed the killer.”

Instead, Peterson stood outside, doing nothing, for more than four minutes, police said. 

Israel said he was “devastated” and “sick to my stomach” by what he saw on the surveillance tape. 

Even President Trump criticized the officer’s alleged inaction, saying he would have run into the school if he were in that same situation.

“You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn’t have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” Trump said.

Peterson’s lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo, said in February that the criticisms of the sheriff’s department are a “gross over-simplification of the events that transpired.”

Peterson claims he received an emergency “call of firecrackers,” not gunfire, and responded by running hundreds of yards where he “heard gunshots, but believed that those gunshots were coming from outside.”

RELATED STORIES


Nikolas Cruz’s Brother Cries in Court as Shooting Suspect Appears at Arraignment Hearing


Parkland School Shooting: Nikolas Cruz to Face Death Penalty If Convicted


Nikolas Cruz Seen Giggling and Smiling While Behind Bars: Reports

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s