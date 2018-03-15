Parkland School Shooting: Cops Release Video of Deputy Scot Peterson on Day of Massacre

Police have released video of armed Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last month’s mass shooting in Florida.

Peterson has been highly criticized for not entering the Parkland school as Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot and killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

After police reviewed the surveillance video, Peterson was placed on unpaid leave. He later filed for retirement benefits.

A judge ordered the release of the video Thursday. In it, Peterson can be seen receiving a call and running with other officers before standing still outside the school.

“The video speaks for itself,” Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Israel on Feb. 21.

In a previous news conference that followed the shooting, Israel said Peterson, who was assigned to the campus in 2009, should have gone inside and “addressed the killer, killed the killer.”

Instead, Peterson stood outside, doing nothing, for more than four minutes, police said.

Israel said he was “devastated” and “sick to my stomach” by what he saw on the surveillance tape.

Even President Trump criticized the officer’s alleged inaction, saying he would have run into the school if he were in that same situation.

“You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn’t have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” Trump said.

Peterson’s lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo, said in February that the criticisms of the sheriff’s department are a “gross over-simplification of the events that transpired.”

Peterson claims he received an emergency “call of firecrackers,” not gunfire, and responded by running hundreds of yards where he “heard gunshots, but believed that those gunshots were coming from outside.”

