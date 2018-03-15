Pedestrian bridge collapses near Florida International University, several dead

MIAMI, FL (WTVJ/WCMH) — A portion of the new pedestrian bridge near the campus of Florida International University has collapsed Thursday, according to NBC South Florida.

The bridge, scheduled to open to the public in early 2019, crossed Southwest 8th Street near 109th Avenue.

NBC South Florida’s Andrea Cruz, who was near the school, reports that the bridge has completely collapsed and cars are trapped underneath.

