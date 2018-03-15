Police: Infant body-slammed by father, suffers multiple skull fractures

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – A four-month-old child, who police say was body slammed by his father, is improving, according to Mobile Police.

“He was considered critical at first but is now more alert and has been moved to stable condition. Long term injuries, if any, won’t fully be known until the child matures and develops,” said Corporal LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department.

Cpl. DuBose said the child is still in the hospital being treated for two skull fractures and bleeding in the brain.

According to Mobile Police, officers responded to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital Tuesday morning to a 4-month old victim with multiple skull fractures and bruising around the mouth.

Zachary Patrick, the baby’s father, initially said the baby fell off an ottoman while he was changing him and was injured, according to police.

Mobile Police say Patrick eventually confessed to the mother that he was angry due to the baby crying and “body slammed” the child into the Pack and Play bassinet causing the injuries.

Patrick is charged with aggravated child abuse.