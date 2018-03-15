Police looking for two women who robbed Huntington Bank near Ohio State University campus

Published: Updated:
WCMH file photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a robbery at a campus-area bank.

Ohio State University Police say two black females use a gun to rob the Huntington Bank at 11th and Neil. The suspects reportedly fled southeast wearing “similar dark athletic clothes.”

Police are on scene, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

