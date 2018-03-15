Praise for 2017 NYC Truck Attack Leads to Suspected Extremist’s Arrest in Italy

Authorities have arrested a man in Italy after getting an FBI tip that he could be an extremist.

Police say a 24-year-old Italian man was found to be in possession of explosive materials after the FBI informed them that he had praised the deadly 2017 truck attack on a New York City cycling path.

Cops in the town of Viterbo said Thursday they searched the suspect’s house after the FBI informed them that he celebrated the attack on social media.

The unnamed suspect was arrested for possession of explosive substances while authorities investigate other possible charges. Police also seized two pistols, The Associated Press reported.

Police told SKY News24 that the suspect ”could be dangerous” but said investigators found no evidence that he was planning a specific attack.

Further, officials said the only sign of radicalization they found were the statements praising the New York bike path attacker.

Eight people were killed and another 11 were injured on Halloween when authorities say Sayfullo Saipov, 29, plowed a rented Home Depot pickup truck into the crowded bike path along the Hudson River, only stopping when he smashed into a school bus, authorities said.

