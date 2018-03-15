Pres. Trump: ‘It looks like’ Russia poisoned ex-spy

By Published:
President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MOSCOW (AP) — President Donald Trump says “it looks like” Russia was responsible for the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters after his administration announced new sanctions on Russian entities for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Trump said the United States is taking the nerve agent attack “very seriously.”

Trump spoke to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday and he says their two governments “are in deep discussions,” about next steps.

He added: “It’s something that should never, ever happen.”

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and Britain issued a rare joint statement Thursday condemning Russia for “the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s