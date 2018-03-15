Replica of Ford Mustang from film ‘Bullitt’ among main draws at this year’s Columbus Auto Show

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus International Auto Show returns to the Greater Columbus Convention Center Thursday through Sunday, showcasing the latest and hottest automotive technology.

“There is a little bit of everything for people to come see,” said Kelly Danison, Director of the Columbus International Auto Show.

From sports cars, to motorcycles, you can even take a stroll down the red carpet of Luxury Lane. There, you will find a drop top Rolls Royce and a cool blue Ferrari.

Some may experience deja-vu watching a Ford Mustang speed down the street in the 1968 classic movie “Bullit.” The 2019 model is modeled after the iconic car.

“It is a hot feature here at the show. We had it at the Toledo Auto show in February and we are lucky to have it here at the Columbus International Auto Show,” said Danison.

This year, Performance Columbus is putting a unique spin on some old classics.

“We are doing a build-a-car program,” said Bruce Daniels, co-owner of Performance Columbus. “All of our employees are getting together to customize these cars so we can auction them off this summer for charity.”

This year at the car show, the biggest feature may be how much extra space there is.

“The Convention Center expanded the exhibit hall by about 40,000 square feet. So we have 40,000 square feet more of things to do,” said Danison.

You can’t come to the auto show without taking a look at an auto show favorite, the Slingshot.

“It drives just like a car, five speed on the floor, 2.4 liter dual overhead cam, but it is actually classified as a motorcycle,” says Frank Lark, vice-president of Marketing at Iron Pony Motorsports.

The auto show will is now open until March 18. Tickets are $10 for adults at the box office ($8 online), $5 for students with ID and children (9 & under) are free with an adult.