Rihanna Furious With Snapchat After Ad Asks Users Whether They Would Slap Her or Punch Chris Brown

Rihanna has a scathing message for Snapchat after the social media app posted an ad asking users whether they’d rather “slap” her or “punch” her ex Chris Brown in a “Would You Rather?” game.

The ad, an obvious reference to her 2009 domestic violence incident with Brown, led the “Umbrella” singer to attack the Snapchat in an Instagram story post.

“SNAPCHAT I know you know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” she wrote Thursday. “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!”

She added: “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Brown pleaded guilty to assault in the incident following a pre-Grammys party that left Rihanna bloody and bruised in 2009.

Snapchat removed the ad and issued a statement, saying, “The ad was reviewed and approved in error… we are sorry that this happened.”

Following the controversy, Snapchat’s stock took a 4.7-percent tumble Thursday. It is not known whether the slide resulted from the Rihanna incident.

The stock price similarly fell last month after Kylie Jenner, told her 24.5 million Twitter followers that she wasn’t using Snapchat all that much.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

After Jenner’s tweet, the stock dropped 6.1 percent and the company lost $1.3 billion in value.

