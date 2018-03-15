Batman roller coaster leaves riders dangling at Six Flags in Texas

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXAN) – Riders on a Batman rollercoaster at a San Antonio Six Flags were left suddenly hanging when the ride jerked to a halt at the top of a drop Tuesday.

Park officials say a safety sensor went off, causing the ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas to stop at the top of one of its 12-story lifts. The ride is designed to flip riders, and video showed some of them stuck at odd angles and upside-down.

The riders were stuck there for 45 minutes before the ride resumed and they were able to return safely to the ground.

