Several Killed After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses at Florida International University

A pedestrian bridge that was installed just several days ago on Florida International University’s campus has collapsed, and people are reportedly trapped underneath.

The Florida Highway Patrol told CBS News that several people have been killed in the incident.

The 950-ton bridge, which extends across 8th Street between the Miami university’s main campus and off-campus housing, collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The $11.4 million project was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.

Video from the scene shows several crushed cars and first responders tending to victims.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

“Please avoid the areas between SW 117th Ave and 107th Ave.,” the FIU Twitter account warned Thursday. “Police activity in the area.”

The bridge was installed Saturday, the Miami Herald reported.

