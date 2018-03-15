Several Killed After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses at Florida International University

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A pedestrian bridge that was installed just several days ago on Florida International University’s campus has collapsed, and people are reportedly trapped underneath.

The Florida Highway Patrol told CBS News that several people have been killed in the incident.

The 950-ton bridge, which extends across 8th Street between the Miami university’s main campus and off-campus housing, collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The $11.4 million project was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.

Video from the scene shows several crushed cars and first responders tending to victims. 

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN

— Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

“Please avoid the areas between SW 117th Ave and 107th Ave.,” the FIU Twitter account warned Thursday. “Police activity in the area.”

The bridge was installed Saturday, the Miami Herald reported.

RELATED STORIES


7-Year-Old Girl Survives Being Kidnapped, Choked and Thrown Off Bridge: Cops


Man Nearly Killed in Bridge Jump Reunites With His Rescuers: ‘You Died 7 Times’


Texas Road Collapses to Reveal Cavern Nearly 200 Feet Long

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s