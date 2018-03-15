Shoppers looking for memories during last visits to Toys R Us

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Toys “R” Us prepares to shut the doors on all of its stores nationwide, people who have shopped there for years or even decades are making their final trips to a place that was, for many, a childhood favorite.

For 10-year-old Colin Richards he said there is only one way this news of Toys “R” Us closing makes him feel.

“I feel kind of, kind of angry,” said Colin.

Some people say all good things must come to an end but they didn’t think it this would be one of them.

The store over on Sawmill Road had a parking lot full of ready shoppers trying to soak up their final moments at the iconic toy store.

“It’s like a smorgasbord of everything you could ever want,” said Kevin Finisterre. “There’s isles’ full of toys.”

Brian Richards said, “I told him we need to take a picture of him in there just so we can show his kids what buying toys was like at a store.”>

Mike Rodgers reflected on his time with his kids and said, “I remember the first time I took my daughter to Toys “R” Us, you know I told her that there weren’t any toys inside and when she walked in she’s like there’s nothing but toys in here dad. She was really excited to kind of see that so it will be kind of sad that there won’t be a place like that anymore.”

Rodgers decided to make one more memory here at the store, but this time with his son.

“I hadn’t had a chance to bring my son Alex yet and so we brought him here today so he could pick something out before they closed.”

Rodgers asked his son, “What did you think Alex, was it cool?”

His son responded, “Yes.”