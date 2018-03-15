Toddler Has Adorable White Streak in His Hair, Just Like the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published:

A baby born with a unique white streak embedded in his curly hair is one of about 40 people in his family to inherit the rare trait.

Josiah Barnes, 2, of Atlanta, Ga., has a light patch in the middle of his jet black afro, and his mom said it’s always turning heads.

“I used to have to cover up Josiah’s streak when we went out because we couldn’t shop or get anything done,” Josiah’s mom, LaTrece Barnes, told SWNS. “It would draw crowds.”

The toddler has what is called a Mallen Streak, characterized by a lack of pigment in a section of hair.

Barnes, 34, who has the streak herself, said she inherited it from her great-great grandmother. The characteristic is shared by approximately 40 of her relatives, including aunts, uncles, cousins, her twin sister and her 13-year-old daughter.

“My daughter has maybe five white strands of hair and my streak is about half the size of Josiah’s,” Barnes said.

The family believes the hereditary feature is caused by a “kiss from an angel” and brings good luck.

“When Josiah was born, I had to have a C-section so I couldn’t see him right away, but I heard the nurse say, ‘He has the streak. He has the streak,'” Barnes said.

The mom said she had prayed for her son to have the trait because she thinks it’s a blessing.

“I have had cousins who dyed theirs because they didn’t want it, but I love mine and definitely embrace it now,” Barnes said.

