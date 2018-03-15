Two in critical condition after crash in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say at least two people were critically injured in a crash in the Hilltop Thursday.

One person was transported to Mount Carmel West in critical condition, and one person was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

West Broad Street is closed between Oakley Avenue and South Highland Avenue. Police did not specify how many cars were involved.

