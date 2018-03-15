What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: Brenna Huckaby in the first-ever Paralympic snowboard banked slalom

In snowboard, the banked slalom event makes its Paralympic debut with reigning world champion Brenna Huckaby leading the podium charge. Biathlon continues with all classes competing in two of the longer distances, the men’s 15 km and women’s 12.5 km (sitting, standing and visually impaired). Then in sled hockey, teams play each other for the 5th to 8th place classifications. Wheelchair curling moves from the round-robin stage to the semifinals.

2 p.m. ET

Sled hockey semifinal

1 a.m. ET

Snowboard: Men’s and women’s banked slalom

Biathlon: Men’s 15km and women’s 12.5km

Biathlon

9 p.m. ET

Men’s 15km, Women’s 12.5km Sitting

11 p.m. ET

Men’s 15km, Women’s 12.5km Standing/Visually Impaired

In the women’s 12.5km (sitting), the U.S.’ top contender is Oksana Masters, the reigning world champion in the event. Masters has already won three medals in PyeongChang: gold in the cross-country sprint, bronze in the cross-country 12km and silver in the 6km biathlon.

On the men’s side, Dan Cnossen will also look to add to his Paralympic medal haul: he won gold in the 7.5km and silver in the 12.5km biathlon events, as well as silver in the 15km and bronze in the sprint cross-country events. Cnossen competes in the sitting division of biathlon and cross-country.

Snowboarding

9:30 p.m. ET

Men’s, women’s banked slalom

Banked slalom is the second snowboarding event to be added to the Paralympic program. The U.S.’ Brenna Huckaby is a favorite to become the first ever Paralympic champion in banked slalom. The former gymnast won gold in this event at the 2017 Worlds.

Wheelchair Curling

2:35 a.m. ET

Semifinal Match #1: China vs. Canada

China takes on reigning world champions Canada to determine who moves on to the gold medal game and who enters the bronze medal game.

2:35 a.m. ET

Semifinal Match #2: South Korea vs. Norway

Host nation South Korea will battle Norway to decide who moves on to the gold medal game and who enters the bronze medal game.

Sled Hockey

3 a.m. ET

7th-8th Place Classification Game: Japan vs. Sweden

Japan and Sweden will face off to decide who finishes in seventh and who places eighth at the PyeongChang Paralympics.

7 a.m. ET

5th-6th Place Classification Game: Norway vs. Czech Republic

Norway and the Czech Republic will face off to decide who finishes in fifth and who places sixth at the PyeongChang Paralympics.