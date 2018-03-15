Woman Who Fatally Shot Boyfriend in YouTube Stunt Gets 180 Days in Prison

The Minnesota woman who fatally shot her boyfriend during a YouTube stunt gone wrong has been sentenced to 180 days in jail, officials said.

Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in exchange for the six-month jail term, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

As part of the deal, Perez is banned for life from possessing a firearm or from collecting payments for her story.

Perez appeared in court Wednesday, where she was faced with the relatives of victim Pedro Ruiz III, with whom she had two children.

“This comes from the heart, where you shot him,” Ruiz’s aunt, Paulita Ruiz, told Perez, WDAY-TV reported. “You took him away from us, Mona.”

Back in June, Perez fatally shot Ruiz accidentally while the duo was filming a video they hoped would bring them YouTube notoriety.

Ruiz was to hold an encyclopedia against his chest as Perez fired at him from just a foot away.

The book was meant to act as protection, but instead the .50 caliber bullet went right through the book and struck Ruiz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez, who was pregnant with the couple’s second child, can be heard on a 911 call telling an operator she and Ruiz were “doing a YouTube video, and it went wrong… it’s all on recording.”

Their 3-year-old daughter was nearby when the shooting occurred.

Perez has since given birth, and her being a mother was taken into account by Norman County Attorney James Brue, who told the Star Tribune that the 180-day sentence was proper under the circumstances for a 20-year-old mother of two.

Perez has retained custody of her two children and can serve her jail time in 10-day increments. She will also be on probation for 10 years.

“The reality [is] that this foolish stunt was dreamed up, planned and executed by Pedro Ruiz, and the defendant wrongfully and tragically relied on his assurances that the stunt was safe,” Brue said.

Perez reportedly expressed her remorse through her attorney, but didn’t speak in court on Wednesday.

