18 best paralympic moments

NBC Olympics.com Published:

The 2018 Winter Paralympics from PyeongChang were filled with spectacular finishes and special moments for Team USA. We picked out the best 18 moments from the Games. Check them out, below:

Snowboarder Mike Schultz carries the U.S. flag into the Opening Ceremony

First gold medal of the Paralympics for U.S.? Andrew Kurka in downhill

 

Dan Cnossen’s first gold medal – biathlon 7.5 km sitting

 

Kendall Gretsch and Oksana Masters share two biathlon podiums

 

Thomas Walsh gets an emotional message from friend Mikaela Shiffrin

 
 

Mike Schultz wins gold and shares podium with Noah Elliot in Men’s Snowboard Cross SB-LL1

Brenna Huckaby’s double gold medals in snowboarding

 

Oksana Masters finally wins gold

 
 

Team USA wins 7 medals in inaugural banked slalom event: gold for Huckaby, Mike Minor and Noah Elliot, silver for Brittani Coury, Mike Schultz and Evan Strong and bronze for Amy Purdy

 

 

 

 

U.S. sled hockey team scores a billion goals

 
 
something from Curling, USA hockey gold medal game… that could count to 18.
 
 
 
 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s