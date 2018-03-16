18 best paralympic moments

The 2018 Winter Paralympics from PyeongChang were filled with spectacular finishes and special moments for Team USA. We picked out the best 18 moments from the Games. Check them out, below:
Snowboarder Mike Schultz carries the U.S. flag into the Opening Ceremony
Brenna Huckaby’s double gold medals in snowboarding
Oksana Masters finally wins gold
Team USA wins 7 medals in inaugural banked slalom event: gold for Huckaby, Mike Minor and Noah Elliot, silver for Brittani Coury, Mike Schultz and Evan Strong and bronze for Amy Purdy