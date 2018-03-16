Bengals linebacker Burfict facing suspension for violating league’s performance-enhancing drug policy

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict faces a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter said Burfict will appeal, and bring attention to the fact he was on prescribed medications for injuries sustained in a Dec. 4 game (a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers) and one Dec. 24 (a shoulder sprain against the Detroit Lions)

