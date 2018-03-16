Bengals linebacker Burfict facing suspension for violating league’s performance-enhancing drug policy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 31: Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sideline in the second half of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict faces a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter said Burfict will appeal, and bring attention to the fact he was on prescribed medications for injuries sustained in a Dec. 4 game (a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers) and one Dec. 24 (a shoulder sprain against the Detroit Lions)

