Chick-fil-A cashier holds on to customer’s change for weeks

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK) – Anyone could accidentally leave their change behind at the counter after buying something. We’ve probably all done it, in fact. But, it’s what one employee did with that forgotten money that makes this story extraordinary.

It was an act of kindness one month in the making, starting with Danny Cadra leaving without his change at the drive-thru window at Chick-fil-A. It ended with a friendship and moment no one will forget.

“I’m supposed to keep this and give it back to him. I knew he was a regular, I was going to see him again eventually,” said Chick-fil-A employee Marcus Henderson. It was only a few bucks and some coins that Cadra left behind almost a month ago at Chick-fil-A.

“He says, ‘Awhile back, you left your change here,’ and I’m like, ‘My change, what do you mean?’ and he said, ‘You drove off without your change,’ and I said, ‘Are you serious man?’” said Cadra. “I look in there and there’s the change.”

Marcus saved the $3 in an envelope and brought it with him to work every single day, waiting to give it back to its rightful owner.

“It was basically a part of my uniform. It was my name tag, my hat, my apron and I just put it in my back pocket, just in case today might be the day where I see him,” said Henderson.

The day to return the change finally came this week. Marcus said thinking of others is just a part of the job description. “I’m called to serve these people well, not only because of my job but who I am. This has pushed me to act in ways where I wouldn’t naturally,” Henderson said.

For Cadra, the change didn’t really make a different if it was in his pocket or not. “It was like $3 and some change, and I never would have missed it,” said Cadra. But the thoughtfulness of the employee returning the change was worth way more than the forgotten money.

“What a breath of fresh air,” said Cadra. “It meant that much to him, so it meant even that much more to me.” Now, it’s a friendship to last a lifetime. Henderson, Cadra and Cadra’s daughter all plan to meet up outside of a Chick-fil-A location soon.