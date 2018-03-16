Columbus man accused of making death threats toward CPD officer and family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested Thursday, accused of calling the police department and threatening the life of a Columbus police officer and the officer’s family.

Michael Howard, 37, is charged with aggravated menacing.

Police say Howard called the Columbus police non-emergency line to find out the name of the officer that issued him a summons for misuse of 911 a few days earlier. He said he couldn’t read the officer’s ‘sloppy handwriting.’

After find out the officer’s name, he said, “Tell him I’m going to shoot him and his wife and his children. I’m going to murder him,” according to police.

Police say he was arrested without incident.

