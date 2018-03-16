Delaware Co. man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A man in Delaware County has been indicted on charges he attempted to kill his girlfriend.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien, James Anthony Dunham, 40, was arrested at Grady Memorial Hospital after law enforcement responded to the report of injuries resulting from domestic violence.

“The victim in this case, the defendant’s girlfriend, had been strangled to the point of unconsciousness; She had orbital and jaw fractures as well as multiple fractures to the thyroid cartilage,” said O’Brien. “Her injuries are many and were life threatening.”

Dunham has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of attempted murder, a first degree felony.

Dunham’s bond was set at $1 million.