East Knox schools the latest to begin arming teachers

HOWARD, OH (WCMH) — A central Ohio school district has voted to allow some teachers and administrators to carry weapons on school grounds.

The East Knox Local School District board of education voted on that controversial issue last night, but the superintendent tells us it comes with some qualifications.

It’s something the district’s superintendent Steve Larcomb, said the district has been thinking about for a few years.

“This isn’t something new that we haven’t thought out,” said Larcomb.

Larcomb says the district will not allow just any teacher or administrator to carry a gun. There’s a process.

“For starters, they’ll have to have a conceal carry permit to even be considered, and then they’ll have to go through the Buckeye Firearm institute training.”

Some people in the community feel this is needed.

“I say yes, it’s a fantastic idea,” said Rodney Mowery. “I don’t see any other options at this point. The school shootings they seem to be ramping up and gaining some momentum.”

Others are on the fence about what should be done.

“To be honest I was kind of surprised by the decision,” said Rebecca Miller. “Something needs to be done. You know I don’t necessarily have the answers but I completely understand.”

So this school district and this superintended believe this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s just another tool in our toolbox if you will, something else available to us to try and minimize the amount of exposure to a bad situation for our students and staff,” said Larcomb.

He added they will not release information to the public about when the teachers and administrators will be armed or who will have the guns.