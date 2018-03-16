Fallen Westerville officers’ families make final statement of thanks

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The families of Westerville Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering have released videos thanking the community for all its support.

“We feel the love, we feel blessed and very, very grateful,” Anthony Morelli’s wife Linda said in a video released on Twitter by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Joering’s wife Jami said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, from the bottom of my girls’ heart, and from Sam; for all the generous donations.”

Sam was Joering’s K9 partner, who now lives with Jami and her daughters.

FOP President Jason Pappas announced that the GoFundMe account set up to accept donations totaled more than $616,000 for the widows and their families.

Pappas said that with this latest announcement, the families of Morelli and Joering are now asking the public to allow them to return to their private lives.