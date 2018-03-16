Friday Freebies: St. Paddy’s Day parties, drink specials, live music and more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Happy Friday and happy St. Patrick’s Day weekend!

We may not all hail from the Emerald Isle, but St. Paddy’s Day is the one day of the year where everyone is at least a little bit Irish. From green beer and car bombs to Celtic bands and kegs and eggs, here is your roundup of St. Patrick’s Day parties, drink specials, live music and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Whiskey Tasting

Where: Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St., Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17, 7 – 10pm

Admission: $17.89

Your ticket covers samples of Irish (and at least one non-Irish) whiskeys at Wild Goose Creative’s first ever Saturday evening tasting. Free parking is available behind Wild Goose Creative. Please arrive by 9pm. The tasting ends at 10pm. Purchase your ticket online here.

Flannagan’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

Where: Flannagan’s Dublin, 6835 Caine Road, Dublin

When: Doors open at 8am Saturday, March 17

Cover: $10 general admission, $20 VIP

Events: 5K run in the morning, free breakfast (while supplies last)

Drink specials: Green beer, Jell-O Injector shots

Music: The Fieldhouse, The Menus, Masha DjMasha Masha, McGuffey Lane, DJ Ductape, Larger Than Life, DJ Chang, AJ angelo, Schucking Bubba, ThreeTon Toad, Off The Hook, Fat Dog, Manny and more!

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Where: Park Street Cantina, 491 N. Park St., Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17, 10am – midnight

Cover: Free

Drink specials: Green beer, Irish car bombs

St. Paddy’s at The Brewhouse

Where: Platform Beer Co., 408 N. 6th Street, Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17, 10am – midnight

Cover: None listed

Special drink releases: Lime Green Creamsicle Milkshake IPA, Irish Red Ale

Music: DJ Topher Guenther

The festivities start with kegs and eggs brunch when the doors open at 10am.

St. Patrick’s Day at the Union Café

Where: Union Café, 782 N. High St., Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17, 11am – 2am

Cover: None listed

Drink specials: $3 Killian’s draft pints, $4 car bomb shots

Annual St. Pat’s Day Bash

Where: Bar Louie Easton, 3970 Easton Station, Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17, 11am – midnight

Cover: None listed

Drink specials: $4 green beer, $5 Kilbeggan

St. Paddy’s Day at The Peddler

Where: The Peddler Lounge

When: Saturday, March 17, noon to 2am

Cover: None for 21+

Drink specials: $7 Irish bomb shots, $4 Jameson shots, $6 Dirty Irish Whiskey, $6 green tea shots, $4 limelights, $4 little green beer, $3 16-ounce Bud Light ($2.25 from noon to 7pm)

St. Paddy’s Day Party

Where: The Brass Tap, 1540 Polaris Parkway, Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17, 9am – 2am

Cover: None listed

Drink specials: $4 green beer, $5 Guinness (with a free glass!), $4 Irish whiskey, $6 Jameson, $5 Irish car bombs

St. Paddy’s Day at The Claddagh

Where: The Claddagh, 585 S. Front St., Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17 9am – 2am

Cover: $5

Drink specials: Actual Brwing Co. Tap Takeover with Photon Green Beer and The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey

Music: The San Patricios, The McIans, Two 2 Many, MegaBeth

The day starts with kegs and eggs at 9am.

St. Patrick’s Day at Dempsey’s Food & Spirits

Where: Dempsey’s Food & Spirits, 346 S. High St., Columbus

When: Saturday, March 17, doors open at 9am

Music: The McIans, Trellis, Shamrock Club Pipes & Drums, Columbus Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, The Olde Brigade

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Where: Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, 4022 Townsfair Way, Columbus

When: Friday 3pm – close; Saturday: 7am – midnight

Cover: Friday: $10 starts at 6pm; Saturday: $5 between 7 – 9am, $20 starting at 9am

Events: Kegs & Eggs, 6 Nations Rugby, EPL

Music: Friday: The Menus; Saturday: Ladies of Longford, Off the Hook, Lt. Dan’s New Legs, Reaganomics, Naked Karate Girls

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Where: Hamptons on King, 234 King Ave., Columbus

When: 12pm

Cover: None listed

Drink specials: $4 Jameson shots, $2 green beer, $12 Absolut or Jameson mule pitchers