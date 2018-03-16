Friday Freebies: St. Paddy’s Day parties, drink specials, live music and more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Happy Friday and happy St. Patrick’s Day weekend!
We may not all hail from the Emerald Isle, but St. Paddy’s Day is the one day of the year where everyone is at least a little bit Irish. From green beer and car bombs to Celtic bands and kegs and eggs, here is your roundup of St. Patrick’s Day parties, drink specials, live music and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Whiskey Tasting
Where: Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St., Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17, 7 – 10pm
Admission: $17.89
Your ticket covers samples of Irish (and at least one non-Irish) whiskeys at Wild Goose Creative’s first ever Saturday evening tasting. Free parking is available behind Wild Goose Creative. Please arrive by 9pm. The tasting ends at 10pm. Purchase your ticket online here.
Flannagan’s St. Patrick’s Day Party
Where: Flannagan’s Dublin, 6835 Caine Road, Dublin
When: Doors open at 8am Saturday, March 17
Cover: $10 general admission, $20 VIP
Events: 5K run in the morning, free breakfast (while supplies last)
Drink specials: Green beer, Jell-O Injector shots
Music: The Fieldhouse, The Menus, Masha DjMasha Masha, McGuffey Lane, DJ Ductape, Larger Than Life, DJ Chang, AJ angelo, Schucking Bubba, ThreeTon Toad, Off The Hook, Fat Dog, Manny and more!
Where: Park Street Cantina, 491 N. Park St., Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17, 10am – midnight
Cover: Free
Drink specials: Green beer, Irish car bombs
Where: Platform Beer Co., 408 N. 6th Street, Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17, 10am – midnight
Cover: None listed
Special drink releases: Lime Green Creamsicle Milkshake IPA, Irish Red Ale
Music: DJ Topher Guenther
The festivities start with kegs and eggs brunch when the doors open at 10am.
St. Patrick’s Day at the Union Café
Where: Union Café, 782 N. High St., Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17, 11am – 2am
Cover: None listed
Drink specials: $3 Killian’s draft pints, $4 car bomb shots
Where: Bar Louie Easton, 3970 Easton Station, Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17, 11am – midnight
Cover: None listed
Drink specials: $4 green beer, $5 Kilbeggan
St. Paddy’s Day at The Peddler
Where: The Peddler Lounge
When: Saturday, March 17, noon to 2am
Cover: None for 21+
Drink specials: $7 Irish bomb shots, $4 Jameson shots, $6 Dirty Irish Whiskey, $6 green tea shots, $4 limelights, $4 little green beer, $3 16-ounce Bud Light ($2.25 from noon to 7pm)
Where: The Brass Tap, 1540 Polaris Parkway, Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17, 9am – 2am
Cover: None listed
Drink specials: $4 green beer, $5 Guinness (with a free glass!), $4 Irish whiskey, $6 Jameson, $5 Irish car bombs
St. Paddy’s Day at The Claddagh
Where: The Claddagh, 585 S. Front St., Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17 9am – 2am
Cover: $5
Drink specials: Actual Brwing Co. Tap Takeover with Photon Green Beer and The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey
Music: The San Patricios, The McIans, Two 2 Many, MegaBeth
The day starts with kegs and eggs at 9am.
St. Patrick’s Day at Dempsey’s Food & Spirits
Where: Dempsey’s Food & Spirits, 346 S. High St., Columbus
When: Saturday, March 17, doors open at 9am
Music: The McIans, Trellis, Shamrock Club Pipes & Drums, Columbus Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, The Olde Brigade
Where: Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, 4022 Townsfair Way, Columbus
When: Friday 3pm – close; Saturday: 7am – midnight
Cover: Friday: $10 starts at 6pm; Saturday: $5 between 7 – 9am, $20 starting at 9am
Events: Kegs & Eggs, 6 Nations Rugby, EPL
Music: Friday: The Menus; Saturday: Ladies of Longford, Off the Hook, Lt. Dan’s New Legs, Reaganomics, Naked Karate Girls
Where: Hamptons on King, 234 King Ave., Columbus
When: 12pm
Cover: None listed
Drink specials: $4 Jameson shots, $2 green beer, $12 Absolut or Jameson mule pitchers