Holding on for a chance to win a Jeep

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — What would you do to win a brand new truck? Could you stand on your feet for 48 hours? Eight contestants over that the Columbus International Auto Show are doing just that competing for a chance to win a brand new 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

“The first hour or two it would start getting numb. Now it has moved its way down to be legs and the ankles and the back,” said contestant Lauren Terrell.

She’s putting it nicely.

“Right now I think I’m a little delirious,” said Chelsea Cohagen. “But I’m having a good time. I want a Jeep.”

“I’m tired. I think I’m going to get beat by all these girls,” said Jeremy Winks.

Sponsored by WNCI 97.9, each participant has been here since 4pm Thursday, with ten-minute breaks every hour.

Molly O’Connor is counting on the luck of the Irish and a little practice.

“I practiced for about two hours at home putting my hand on the wall. I googled how to stay up for 48 hours and I stopped drinking caffeine about a week ago so it would help me today,” said Molly.

Others are just winging it.

“Your hand initially was at first the hard part but I don’t even have a hand anymore,” said Cohagen.

Some use their hands for inspiration.

“I just knew I was going to have to look at my hand for a long time and I wanted it to look good.,” said Susan Baker.

The things people will do just to get their hands on a Jeep.

“I’m going to try to go until I pretty much can’t stand anymore. That’s the best that I got,” said Terrell.

Contest ends at 4PM Saturday.