Johnsonville recalls smoked sausage products that may contain bits of plastic

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI (WLNS) — Johnsonville has recalled 109,603 pounds of pork sausage that were shipped to stores nationwide due to the risk the product is contaminated with “extraneous materials.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the nationwide recall in a Thursday, March 15 news release. The affected cooked pork sausage was manufactured on Jan. 4, 2018 according to the release. 

Affected products have the establishment number of “EST. 34224” printed on its proof of inspection. The recall includes 14-oz. six-piece package of Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage with a best by date of April 4, 2018. These products also have a listed Batch ID of 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The USDA reports in the release that the issue was discovered after the company was notified that three customers had complained of finding “pieces of hard, green plastic” in the sausage.

There are no known reports of injuries or adverse reaction, according to the U.S. government entity. Those who purchased the affected product are asked to call 1-888-556-2728.

The USDA lists this recall as a Class I one, which means there is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Click here to go to the USDA’s website. 

