CLEARWATER, FL (WFLA) – Rescue efforts are underway in Clearwater after a window washer got stuck on the thirteenth floor of a building.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue’s Technical Rescue was called to the 400 block of S. Gulfview Blvd. to help the stranded worker.

Officials said something happened to the rope on window washing rig, which made it inoperable.

He is not injured and crews are working to rescue him now.