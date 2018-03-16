Meghan Markle Has First Dress Fitting, 2 Months Before Royal Wedding: Reports

With just over two months until she weds Prince Harry, all eyes are on Meghan Markle for any telltale signs of who will design her wedding dress.

Designer Stella McCartney is said to be one of the top designers in serious consideration for the coveted job.

French designer Roland Mouret, a friend of Markle’s, is believed to be in the running, while Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, a design team from Australia, is also reportedly in the running.

Ralph and Russo designed the dress Markle wore in her engagement photos.

While Markle has previously said that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s gown was her absolute favorite celebrity wedding dress, some believe she’ll steer more toward a traditional style.

“In terms of the style, I’m told that she wants something quite traditional,” Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, told InStyle. “That she wants something that incorporates lace and she’s quite keen on sleeves of some description, which would all suggest that you’re not going to see a sexy, slinky gown a la Pippa Middleton at Kate’s wedding.”

Many are also speculating about what Prince Harry will wear come the May 19 nuptials.

He could opt for his formal army uniform, or instead go with a suit.

Though many aspects of the royal fete have yet to be confirmed to the public, one thing is for certain: The Queen approves.

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth II formally signed off on the union between her grandson and Markle.

In a letter sent from Buckingham Palace, she said: “My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”

Under the Succession to the Crown Act, anyone born in the line of succession must obtain formal permission from the monarch to marry.

Prince Harry is fifth in line, but will soon become sixth with the birth of the third child of Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Catherine.

